E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:EJH Stock Is Going Next

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) is -79.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $16.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EJH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -40.20% and -67.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -9.37% at the moment leaves the stock -96.37% off its SMA200. EJH registered -99.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.18%.

The stock witnessed a -53.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -93.48%, and is -21.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.88% over the week and 14.78% over the month.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has around 526 employees, a market worth around $21.86M and $63.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.33% and -99.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.00% this year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.10M, and float is at 239.91M with Short Float at 0.51%.