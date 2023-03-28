Enovix Corporation (ENVX) down -6.27% since start of the year

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is -6.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $26.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENVX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.34% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 22.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.66, the stock is 14.08% and 27.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -12.20% off its SMA200. ENVX registered -19.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.04%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 31.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.96%, and is 7.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $6.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.39% and -55.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.30% this year.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.18M, and float is at 127.53M with Short Float at 16.87%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rodgers Thurman J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rodgers Thurman J bought 102,599 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $11.57 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Enovix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Rodgers Thurman J (Director) bought a total of 69,557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $10.88 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the ENVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Rodgers Thurman J (Director) acquired 98,700 shares at an average price of $10.95 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 727,844 shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX).