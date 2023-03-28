Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is 3.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.39 and a high of $203.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $90.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $90.73, the stock is -9.05% and -15.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -10.07% off its SMA200. EXPE registered -53.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.58%.

The stock witnessed a -13.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.35%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $14.24B and $11.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.56 and Fwd P/E is 7.88. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.12% and -55.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 221.10% this year.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.39M, and float is at 146.28M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soliday Lance A,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Soliday Lance A sold 5,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $106.99 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9270.0 shares.

Expedia Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 605 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $116.71 per share for $70610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9270.0 shares of the EXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 635 shares at an average price of $100.18 for $63617.0. The insider now directly holds 8,949 shares of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) that is trading 10.89% up over the past 12 months and Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is -29.38% lower over the same period. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is -11.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.