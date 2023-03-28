Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is -18.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.54 and a high of $14.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -48.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is -9.15% and -14.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.22 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -25.14% off its SMA200. FSR registered -53.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.78%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.87%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.04% and -59.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.50%).

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.80% this year.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.08M, and float is at 183.89M with Short Float at 35.04%.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fisker Henrik,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Fisker Henrik bought 33,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $7.42 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Fisker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Greuel Wendy J. (Director) bought a total of 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $7.28 per share for $9858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1355.0 shares of the FSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Finnucan John C IV (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 450 shares at an average price of $7.31 for $3290.0. The insider now directly holds 16,908 shares of Fisker Inc. (FSR).