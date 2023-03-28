Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -4.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $4.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.72% off the consensus price target high of $4.68 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.92% higher than the price target low of $3.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.57, the stock is 6.69% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 14.48% off its SMA200. FSM registered -8.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.05%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.54%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 14.28. Distance from 52-week low is 74.15% and -21.71% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.50% this year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.22M, and float is at 286.46M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is -36.30% lower over the past 12 months.