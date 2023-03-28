Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) – The 38.66% Upside Potential Remains

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -15.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.83 and a high of $30.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.1% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.88% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -13.0% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.47, the stock is -14.69% and -21.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.84 million and changing -8.91% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -20.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.87%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.37%, and is -8.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $5.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.94 and Fwd P/E is 55.19. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.10% and -30.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.10% this year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.99M, and float is at 244.48M with Short Float at 7.61%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 81,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $23.63 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35.71 million shares.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 81,208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $23.63 per share for $1.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35.71 million shares of the FYBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) acquired 81,208 shares at an average price of $23.63 for $1.92 million. The insider now directly holds 35,705,132 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR).