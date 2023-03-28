Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) down -11.50% since start of the year

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -11.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $81.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.18% off the consensus price target high of $103.82 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 87.3% higher than the price target low of $55.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is -4.79% and -8.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -6.53% off its SMA200. YMM registered -8.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.76%.

The stock witnessed a 4.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.48%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 7103 employees, a market worth around $7.87B and $987.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 124.21 and Fwd P/E is 16.09. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.26% and -30.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.10% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 982.81M with Short Float at 4.45%.