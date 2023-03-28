Geron Corporation (GERN) Is Down -3.31% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is -3.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 41.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is -11.03% and -19.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -0.67% off its SMA200. GERN registered 88.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.74%.

The stock witnessed a -13.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.86%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -39.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geron Corporation (GERN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 508.72M, and float is at 380.57M with Short Float at 6.79%.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCARLETT JOHN A,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that SCARLETT JOHN A sold 446,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Geron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that SCARLETT JOHN A (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 446,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $3.03 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, GRETHLEIN ANDREW J (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 384,719 shares at an average price of $3.03 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Geron Corporation (GERN).

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading -5.26% down over the past 12 months and Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) that is -32.51% lower over the same period. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is -9.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.