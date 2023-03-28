Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -63.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.79% higher than the price target low of $0.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -0.62% and -39.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing -8.37% at the moment leaves the stock -83.04% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -95.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.75%.

The stock witnessed a -12.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.40%, and is 32.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.25% over the week and 14.48% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $36.82M and $14.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.92% and -95.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.58M, and float is at 157.25M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nant Capital, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nant Capital, LLC bought 907,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.35 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Nant Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 426,374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $0.21 per share for $89539.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.44 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Obiaya Christiana (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,375 shares at an average price of $0.20 for $2100.0. The insider now directly holds 453,485 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).