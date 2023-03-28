Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) down -84.87% since start of the year

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) is -84.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $16.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUBC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.87, the stock is -11.74% and -70.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -79.57% off its SMA200. HUBC registered a loss of -81.45% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -80.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.84%, and is -15.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.05% over the week and 30.80% over the month.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $191.71M and $62.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.00% and -88.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -392.30% this year.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.34M, and float is at 74.53M with Short Float at 0.47%.