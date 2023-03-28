ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – The 23.33% Upside Potential Remains

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is -4.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.07 and a high of $23.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $27.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.82% off the consensus price target high of $30.96 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are 13.84% higher than the price target low of $24.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.80, the stock is 0.94% and 0.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. IBN registered 13.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.21%.

The stock witnessed a 2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.15%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 103010 employees, a market worth around $72.60B and $13.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.01 and Fwd P/E is 16.00. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.85% and -12.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 41 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.49B, and float is at 3.39B with Short Float at 0.45%.