ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) is -66.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 78.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -0.57% and -44.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -61.07% off its SMA200. IBRX registered -71.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.60%.

The stock witnessed a -33.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.95%, and is 26.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.31% over the week and 17.72% over the month.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has around 725 employees, a market worth around $663.46M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.32% and -78.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.20%).

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.90% this year.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 403.64M, and float is at 83.44M with Short Float at 30.59%.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.