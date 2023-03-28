Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -13.19% Change This Year

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is -13.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMPP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 17.60% and -8.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58.71 million and changing 23.12% at the moment leaves the stock -39.96% off its SMA200. IMPP registered -88.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.64%.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.14%, and is 30.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.23% over the week and 10.19% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.35. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.16% and -89.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 708.80% this year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.25M, and float is at 189.22M with Short Float at 4.72%.