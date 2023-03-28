Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.17% Upside

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is -0.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.52 and a high of $44.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.17% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -1.83% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.53, the stock is -3.91% and -6.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -12.13% off its SMA200. INVH registered -26.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.70%.

The stock witnessed a -6.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.30%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has around 1511 employees, a market worth around $17.59B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.17 and Fwd P/E is 39.64. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.54% and -33.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 611.45M, and float is at 610.08M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH): Who are the competitors?

