Is Corteva Inc. (CTVA) a good stock to buy now?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is -1.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.03 and a high of $68.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $56.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.68% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 3.83% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.70, the stock is -3.53% and -5.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -4.59% off its SMA200. CTVA registered -1.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.38%.

The stock witnessed a -6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.04%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $41.10B and $17.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.01 and Fwd P/E is 16.63. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.33% and -15.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.90% this year.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 714.80M, and float is at 711.23M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Magro Charles V.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Magro Charles V. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $60.64 per share for a total of $2.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Grimm Audreysold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $62.79 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7511.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA): Who are the competitors?

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is -32.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.