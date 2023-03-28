Is Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) a good stock to buy now?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) is 1.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $13.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.95% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 7.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.98, the stock is -4.49% and -4.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing 3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 2.42% off its SMA200. PAA registered 8.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.49%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.55%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $8.37B and $57.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.07 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.65% and -11.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.00% this year.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 698.00M, and float is at 451.48M with Short Float at 4.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCarthy Kevin S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McCarthy Kevin S bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -2.60% down over the past 12 months and Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) that is 20.09% higher over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 0.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.