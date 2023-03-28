Is Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) a good stock to buy now?

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is -5.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.68 and a high of $44.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.96% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.68% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 20.45% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.39, the stock is 7.65% and 1.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing 5.53% at the moment leaves the stock -8.00% off its SMA200. RPRX registered -2.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.29%.

The stock witnessed a 2.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $22.30B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 339.91 and Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.41% and -16.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.50% this year.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 442.23M, and float is at 167.01M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lloyd George W.,the company’sEVP, Investments & CLO. SEC filings show that Lloyd George W. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $37.27 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Royalty Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Urist Marshall (EVP, Research & Investments) sold a total of 23,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $37.30 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46667.0 shares of the RPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, RIGGS RORY B (Director) disposed off 19,990 shares at an average price of $42.07 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 136,722 shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.52% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -23.52% lower over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -1.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.