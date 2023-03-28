Is StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) a good stock to buy now?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -2.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $14.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $63.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.83% off the consensus price target high of $90.23 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 71.18% higher than the price target low of $31.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.18, the stock is 2.94% and -4.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. STNE registered -36.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.97%.

The stock witnessed a 6.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.65%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $9.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.20. Distance from 52-week low is 34.76% and -35.62% from its 52-week high.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.50% this year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.60M, and float is at 247.08M with Short Float at 6.84%.