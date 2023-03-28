Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is -41.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $5.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -22.08% and -37.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -63.16% off its SMA200. LILM registered -83.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.87%.

The stock witnessed a -35.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.03%, and is -7.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.46% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has around 964 employees, a market worth around $266.84M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.34% and -87.82% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 396.90M, and float is at 150.96M with Short Float at 5.29%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.