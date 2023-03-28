LOW Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Now

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is -4.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $170.12 and a high of $223.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $189.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07%.

Currently trading at $190.53, the stock is -3.51% and -6.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -3.67% off its SMA200. LOW registered -13.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.28%.

The stock witnessed a -5.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.33%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $114.65B and $97.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.05 and Fwd P/E is 12.94. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.00% and -14.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.30% this year.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 618.00M, and float is at 594.99M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frieson Donald,the company’sEVP, Supply Chain. SEC filings show that Frieson Donald sold 9,411 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $197.00 per share for a total of $1.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17888.0 shares.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that McFarland Joseph Michael (EVP, Stores) sold a total of 15,301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $203.82 per share for $3.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28353.0 shares of the LOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, MCCANLESS ROSS W (EVP, GC & Corp. Sec.) disposed off 57,629 shares at an average price of $211.35 for $12.18 million. The insider now directly holds 26,923 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.09% down over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -10.93% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 0.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.