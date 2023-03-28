Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) on Track to Reach $20.81 in a Year

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is -0.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.92 and a high of $21.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $20.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.51% off the consensus price target high of $25.28 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 3.78% higher than the price target low of $18.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.82, the stock is -5.40% and -7.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 0.06% off its SMA200. MFC registered -14.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.64%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.56%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $33.16B and $11.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.66 and Fwd P/E is 4.95. Profit margin for the company is 46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.44% and -18.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 1.55%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -18.55% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is 2.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.