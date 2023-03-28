MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -1.62% Change This Year

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is -1.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.22% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.69, the stock is -1.12% and -9.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.8 million and changing 6.13% at the moment leaves the stock -9.45% off its SMA200. MFA registered -40.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.51%.

The stock witnessed a -10.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.98%, and is 5.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has around 349 employees, a market worth around $948.65M and $170.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.64. Distance from 52-week low is 35.52% and -41.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

MFA Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.70% this year.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.78M, and float is at 101.16M with Short Float at 2.51%.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $102.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MFA Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL (10% Owner) sold a total of 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $10.50 per share for $4.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.19 million shares of the MFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Wulfsohn Bryan (SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $10.75 for $32250.0. The insider now directly holds 63,350 shares of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -30.64% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -48.58% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -24.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.