Minim Inc. (MINM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is -37.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MINM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -21.69% and -38.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -55.09% off its SMA200. MINM registered -86.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.33%.

The stock witnessed a -38.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.48%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.15% over the week and 15.45% over the month.

Minim Inc. (MINM) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $5.94M and $50.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.80% and -87.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.53M, and float is at 24.27M with Short Float at 0.74%.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Minim Inc. (MINM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Minim Inc. (MINM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) that is trading 12.87% up over the past 12 months and Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is -40.39% lower over the same period.