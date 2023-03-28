Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) – The 1.9% Upside Potential Remains

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) is 32.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNTV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $9.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.32% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.9% higher than the price target low of $9.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.28, the stock is 14.62% and 18.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.59 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 19.69% off its SMA200. MNTV registered -45.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.54%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 34.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.67%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.33% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $480.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.14. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.72% and -49.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentive Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.04M, and float is at 128.25M with Short Float at 5.27%.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lurie Alexander J,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lurie Alexander J sold 6,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $60097.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.45 million shares.

Momentive Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Blum Lora D (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) sold a total of 5,038 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $7.20 per share for $36291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MNTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Lurie Alexander J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 13,464 shares at an average price of $7.76 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,458,534 shares of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV).