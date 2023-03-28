Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is -40.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $82.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.46% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 39.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.09, the stock is -9.22% and -33.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -76.34% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -92.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.00%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -30.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.70%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 1992 employees, a market worth around $500.54M and $1.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.65% and -92.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (769.90%).

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.10% this year.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.84M, and float is at 78.14M with Short Float at 42.54%.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glenn Gregory M,the company’sPresident, R&D. SEC filings show that Glenn Gregory M bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $6500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14473.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Glenn Gregory M (President, R&D) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $7.04 per share for $14088.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13473.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Glenn Gregory M (President, R&D) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $7.48 for $22454.0. The insider now directly holds 11,473 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).

Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.52% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -23.52% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 32.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.