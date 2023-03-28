Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is -0.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.05 and a high of $52.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $23.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.85% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.32% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.25, the stock is 1.99% and -7.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -21.48% off its SMA200. OSTK registered -60.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.29%.

The stock witnessed a -3.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.84%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has around 1050 employees, a market worth around $867.79M and $1.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 231.93. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.90% and -63.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.30% this year.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.43M, and float is at 44.50M with Short Float at 11.87%.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nickle Eric Glen,the company’sCHIEF LEGAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Nickle Eric Glen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $17.19 per share for a total of $34380.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15434.0 shares.

Overstock.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Corbus Barclay F (Director) sold a total of 2,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $21.15 per share for $49364.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50273.0 shares of the OSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Corbus Barclay F (Director) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $23.24 for $16268.0. The insider now directly holds 49,273 shares of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 11.29% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 25.49% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -25.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.