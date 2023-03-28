Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is -30.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.26 and a high of $63.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $33.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.66% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 7.82% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.03, the stock is -10.63% and -21.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -27.94% off its SMA200. OVV registered -33.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.81%.

The stock witnessed a -23.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.55%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 1744 employees, a market worth around $8.57B and $12.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.47 and Fwd P/E is 3.27. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.59% and -44.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.40%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.80% this year.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.30M, and float is at 241.69M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zemljak Renee Ellen,the company’sEVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl. SEC filings show that Zemljak Renee Ellen sold 70,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $46.40 per share for a total of $3.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ovintiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Mayson Howard John (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $45.62 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21403.0 shares of the OVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Zemljak Renee Ellen (EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl) disposed off 610 shares at an average price of $55.12 for $33623.0. The insider now directly holds 71,814 shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV).