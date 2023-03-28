Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is -38.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $13.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.25, the stock is -25.53% and -36.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -51.38% off its SMA200. PSNY registered -71.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.83%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.72%, and is -8.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $6.92B and $1.34B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.50% and -75.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-116.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.80% this year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.11B, and float is at 111.92M with Short Float at 6.12%.