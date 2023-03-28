Positives for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) as stock gains in recent trading

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is -9.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 26.09% higher than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is -14.36% and -24.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.85 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock -51.86% off its SMA200. CLOV registered -76.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.15%.

The stock witnessed a -22.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.54%, and is -6.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has around 656 employees, a market worth around $407.86M and $3.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.71% and -78.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.00%).

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.15M, and float is at 346.34M with Short Float at 8.31%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.