Positives for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) as stock gains in recent trading

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) is -47.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 88.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is -55.79% and -55.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.57 million and changing -49.63% at the moment leaves the stock -62.56% off its SMA200. GMDA registered -84.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.77%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -51.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.88%, and is -48.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.32% over the week and 14.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -38.18% and -85.59% from its 52-week high.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.44M, and float is at 58.63M with Short Float at 8.77%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blum Robert I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Blum Robert I bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $1.55 per share for a total of $77500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52000.0 shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Jenkins Abigail L. (President and CEO) bought a total of 16,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.55 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the GMDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, WILLS STEPHEN T (Director) acquired 9,677 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $14999.0. The insider now directly holds 11,677 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA).