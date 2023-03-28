Positives for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) as stock gains in recent trading

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) is 37.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.99, the stock is 5.80% and 10.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 18.45% off its SMA200. AGS registered -4.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.86%.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.97%, and is 10.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has around 892 employees, a market worth around $261.15M and $309.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.49. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.03% and -16.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

PlayAGS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.00% this year.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.75M, and float is at 37.14M with Short Float at 0.21%.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC sold 8,208,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $41.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.