Positives for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) as stock gains in recent trading

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is 33.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.00 and a high of $76.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTD stock was last observed hovering at around $60.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $59.90, the stock is 5.11% and 11.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 13.13% off its SMA200. TTD registered -12.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.81%.

The stock witnessed a 8.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.41%, and is 5.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has around 2770 employees, a market worth around $29.27B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 637.23 and Fwd P/E is 42.72. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.59% and -21.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 489.24M, and float is at 441.17M with Short Float at 3.39%.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 1,137 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $74.96 per share for a total of $85230.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $72.50 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the TTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, WELLS DAVID B (Director) acquired 17,500 shares at an average price of $45.81 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 106,570 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading -67.64% down over the past 12 months.