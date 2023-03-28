Positives for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) as stock gains in recent trading

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) is -28.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.2%.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is -53.64% and -54.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.96 million and changing -53.01% at the moment leaves the stock -57.83% off its SMA200. UBX registered -83.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.85%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -50.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.34%, and is -42.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.91% over the week and 10.62% over the month.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $27.63M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -6.70% and -89.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.19M, and float is at 13.92M with Short Float at 7.28%.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghosh Anirvan,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ghosh Anirvan sold 1,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $4840.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91025.0 shares.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Dananberg Jamie (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,005 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $4.00 per share for $4020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63237.0 shares of the UBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Ghosh Anirvan (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,573 shares at an average price of $4.84 for $12453.0. The insider now directly holds 92,235 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX).