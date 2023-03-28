Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) is -61.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $8.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 42.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -45.73% and -63.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing -5.23% at the moment leaves the stock -71.15% off its SMA200. PTRA registered -79.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.98%.

The stock witnessed a -64.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.39%, and is 9.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.93% over the week and 13.68% over the month.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $362.60M and $309.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.51% and -81.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.70% this year.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.86M, and float is at 220.53M with Short Float at 6.14%.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Proterra Inc. (PTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Padilla Karina F,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Padilla Karina F sold 9,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $4.87 per share for a total of $46638.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Proterra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Joyce Gareth T (CEO and President) sold a total of 22,534 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $5.01 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the PTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Covington JoAnn (Chief Legal Officer, Secy) disposed off 52,446 shares at an average price of $7.51 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 127,125 shares of Proterra Inc. (PTRA).