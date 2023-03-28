Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is 49.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $21.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.35% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.59, the stock is -1.14% and 15.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 37.94% off its SMA200. IOT registered 3.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.43%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.08%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 2266 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $652.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6196.67. Profit margin for the company is -37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.78% and -13.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.00%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 521.51M, and float is at 106.67M with Short Float at 5.88%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 148 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biswas Sanjit,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Biswas Sanjit sold 92,773 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $18.40 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91438.0 shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Bicket John () sold a total of 89,852 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $18.39 per share for $1.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27807.0 shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Munk James Andrew (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,129 shares at an average price of $19.11 for $59785.0. The insider now directly holds 362,233 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).