SBSW Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Now

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -24.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.82 and a high of $17.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $11.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.01% off the consensus price target high of $17.57 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -23.93% lower than the price target low of $6.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.08, the stock is -2.21% and -15.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -18.41% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -54.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.22%.

The stock witnessed a -4.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.34%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84981 employees, a market worth around $5.78B and $7.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.62 and Fwd P/E is 14.18. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.32% and -54.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 705.48M, and float is at 167.01M with Short Float at 8.06%.