Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is -6.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.42 and a high of $42.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $28.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $38.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.4% off the consensus price target high of $49.06 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 7.81% higher than the price target low of $32.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.73, the stock is -7.40% and -9.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -9.26% off its SMA200. SU registered -9.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.30%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.24%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 16558 employees, a market worth around $40.30B and $42.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.27 and Fwd P/E is 4.38. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.51% and -30.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.10% this year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 1.32B with Short Float at 7.34%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 12.81% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is -14.72% lower over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 26.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.