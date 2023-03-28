Teck Resources Limited (TECK): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TECK Stock Is Going Next

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is -6.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.47 and a high of $46.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $35.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $48.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.93% off the consensus price target high of $54.78 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 12.18% higher than the price target low of $39.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.10, the stock is -5.93% and -12.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 0.89% off its SMA200. TECK registered -12.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.64%.

The stock witnessed a -8.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.52%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 12100 employees, a market worth around $18.27B and $12.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.44% and -24.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 512.30M, and float is at 504.87M with Short Float at 8.90%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -25.54% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -23.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.