These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -31.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $13.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.14, the stock is -14.02% and -26.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.4 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -52.33% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -73.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.69%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.70%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $9.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.32 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.37% and -76.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.07M, and float is at 205.06M with Short Float at 15.64%.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.