These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is 26.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $19.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is -3.56% and -4.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 65.44% off its SMA200. TGTX registered 45.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 161.32%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.83%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 331.03% and -23.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-148.70%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.13M, and float is at 133.34M with Short Float at 19.99%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Echelard Yann,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Echelard Yann bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $10.64 per share for a total of $95760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Charney Laurence N (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $11.10 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TGTX stock.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading -1.74% down over the past 12 months and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is -82.23% lower over the same period.