Things appear to be looking up for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) is -3.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $18.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.62% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is -7.44% and -12.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.58 million and changing 11.21% at the moment leaves the stock -30.77% off its SMA200. IOVA registered -64.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.18%.

The stock witnessed a -12.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.15%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.21% and -67.16% from its 52-week high.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.82M, and float is at 146.85M with Short Float at 15.39%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCPEAK MERRILL A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $6.15 per share for a total of $61500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70150.0 shares.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Rothbaum Wayne P. (Director) bought a total of 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $6.50 per share for $65.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.07 million shares of the IOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, MCPEAK MERRILL A (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.31 for $63100.0. The insider now directly holds 238,633 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA).

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -23.52% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 32.98% higher over the same period.