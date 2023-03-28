Things appear to be looking up for Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is -5.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.36 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $16.93, the stock is -0.33% and -8.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -15.40% off its SMA200. MAT registered -27.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.01.

The stock witnessed a -7.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.07%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 33900 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $5.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.43 and Fwd P/E is 10.99. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.22% and -37.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.99M, and float is at 352.67M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 5.92% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -5.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.28% from the last report on Jan 30, 2023 to stand at a total of 15.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.11.