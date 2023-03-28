Things appear to be looking up for Novartis AG (NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -0.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.09 and a high of $94.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $83.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.69% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.26% off the consensus price target high of $117.65 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.59% lower than the price target low of $87.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.28, the stock is 8.63% and 4.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.36 million and changing 8.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.80% off its SMA200. NVS registered 4.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.77%.

The stock witnessed a 5.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.68%, and is 8.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.20% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 101703 employees, a market worth around $203.19B and $51.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.57 and Fwd P/E is 12.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.85% and -4.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.20% this year.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.14B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.30%.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.52% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 4.52% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -5.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.