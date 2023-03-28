TotalEnergies SE (TTE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is -7.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.84 and a high of $65.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $55.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5% off its average median price target of $72.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.53% off the consensus price target high of $84.78 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -4.59% lower than the price target low of $54.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.20, the stock is -4.61% and -7.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 3.14% off its SMA200. TTE registered 12.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.51%.

The stock witnessed a -8.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.98%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101309 employees, a market worth around $148.32B and $263.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.18 and Fwd P/E is 5.80. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.46% and -12.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TotalEnergies SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 303.90% this year.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.52B, and float is at 2.42B with Short Float at 0.19%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 19.11% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 26.89% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -10.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.