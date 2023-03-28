Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is -36.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $14.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNIT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 30.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is -18.98% and -35.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -53.44% off its SMA200. UNIT registered -75.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.19%.

The stock witnessed a -37.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.89%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has around 784 employees, a market worth around $815.75M and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.93. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.79% and -75.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uniti Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.60% this year.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.82M, and float is at 230.72M with Short Float at 7.77%.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gunderman Kenny,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Gunderman Kenny bought 225,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $4.37 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.37 million shares.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) that is trading -22.27% down over the past 12 months and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is -33.67% lower over the same period.