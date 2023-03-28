Unum Group (UNM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is -4.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.21 and a high of $46.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $38.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11%.

Currently trading at $39.11, the stock is -4.96% and -5.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -0.86% off its SMA200. UNM registered 25.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.51%.

The stock witnessed a -12.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.43%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10665 employees, a market worth around $7.64B and $11.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.01 and Fwd P/E is 5.42. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.46% and -16.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Unum Group (UNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Group (UNM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year.

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.80M, and float is at 195.46M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LARSON GLORIA C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LARSON GLORIA C bought 3,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $39.78 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Unum Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that IGLESIAS LISA G (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 10,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $45.28 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53305.0 shares of the UNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, IGLESIAS LISA G (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 14,972 shares at an average price of $45.02 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 63,333 shares of Unum Group (UNM).

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -11.38% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -33.37% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -20.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.