Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 49.27% Upside

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is -3.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.76 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.27% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.19, the stock is -9.75% and -11.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 3.29% off its SMA200. VRT registered 3.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.56%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.21%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.98 and Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.97% and -26.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 377.33M, and float is at 323.34M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEANGELO JOSEPH J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEANGELO JOSEPH J bought 71,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $13.99 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71600.0 shares.