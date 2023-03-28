What should you know before buying stock in NiSource Inc. (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is -1.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.78 and a high of $32.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $27.05, the stock is -0.85% and -0.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -2.64% off its SMA200. NI registered -11.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.53%.

The stock witnessed a -2.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.35%, and is -2.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

NiSource Inc. (NI) has around 7117 employees, a market worth around $10.84B and $5.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.95 and Fwd P/E is 16.21. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.75% and -16.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 409.50M, and float is at 404.59M with Short Float at 1.57%.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at NiSource Inc. (NI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berman Melanie B.,the company’sSVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Berman Melanie B. sold 4,824 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $27.89 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13933.0 shares.

NiSource Inc. (NI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -13.87% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is -4.69% lower over the same period.