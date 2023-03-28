What should you know before buying stock in Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 27.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.00 and a high of $176.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $61.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.33% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -24.68% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.34, the stock is -6.01% and -1.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -8.66% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -61.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.50%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.59%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 8156 employees, a market worth around $11.85B and $3.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.07. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.05% and -64.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.02M, and float is at 173.28M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lawson Jeff,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lawson Jeff bought 158,081 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $63.26 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Dubinsky Donna (Director) bought a total of 3,995 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $62.72 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13232.0 shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Shipchandler Khozema (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 20,274 shares at an average price of $64.22 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 248,065 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -12.26% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -7.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.