What should you know before buying stock in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is 10.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.20 and a high of $78.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $67.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $68.02, the stock is -3.00% and -3.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 5.38% off its SMA200. VOYA registered 2.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.49%.

The stock witnessed a -7.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.78%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $6.57B and $5.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.44 and Fwd P/E is 7.31. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.03% and -12.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.00% this year.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.10M, and float is at 82.60M with Short Float at 27.69%.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN RODNEY O JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARTIN RODNEY O JR sold 39,724 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $75.24 per share for a total of $2.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that SILVA KEVIN Dsold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $74.79 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2130.0 shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, MARTIN RODNEY O JR (Director) disposed off 38,813 shares at an average price of $74.00 for $2.87 million. The insider now directly holds 189,395 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -8.67% down over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -39.67% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -20.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.